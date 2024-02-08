D.L. Hughley GOES OFF on IG Live: MO’NIQUE IS A LIAR!

CLOSE

Usually when your name is in the rumor mill, it is often encouraged to take the high road and ‘let people talk’ as it is near impossible to clear your name with everyone involved. But with the power of social media, one live broadcast can allow you to control your own narrative for the masses.

In a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, Academy award winning Actress Mo’Nique said she went on D.L. Hughley’s radio show and was asked very uncomfortable questions regarding her family and her marriage. She expressed that D.L. was not in the building at the time, but needs to take ownerships of the harassment that she received from his co-hosts.

“There’s a brother named of D.L. Hughley… and until he take accountability, I won’t let it go” Mo’Nique said. “I do D.L.’s radio show — they asked me ‘would you rather your husband, sleep with Lee Daniels with a condom, or sleep with Karrine Steffans without one”

D.L. Hughley has came to social media to clear his name of all allegations, and set the record straight that none of what she is saying about him is true.

“She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand. You don’t get to tear people down and then soften the blow by calling them “brotha… sista… sweet baby”. That’s NOT love, far from it.” D.L. captioned on Instagram. “I will NEVER FORGIVE OR FORGET the way you tried to manipulate my daughter’s trauma to fit your sick narrative. I don’t play when it comes to mine because “I LOVE MY FAMILY FOR REAL”

