Meet Your 2024 Future History Maker: Donald Jolly

Donald has served as the Superintendent of Warrensville Heights City School District for the past seven years, increasing its enrollment and improving its academic standing. The district enrollment increased by 22% while being the first in Ohio to improve from an F to a C on the school accountability report card. In the latest report card, Warrensville Heights City School District has progressed from its previous ranking of 697th in 2016 to its current rank of 298th.The District faced many challenges, including a once- in- a- lifetime pandemic, and has persevered to ensure our scholars receive a quality education.

Now, Donald is coordinating the largest construction program in the history of Warrensville Heights City School District along with the Board of Education, faculty, and staff members. The 120 million dollar project included a newly completed elementary school, an early childhood center, and a new middle and high school. He partnered with the faculty, staff, and community to lead a successful levy campaign in November. 2018. In January 2021, the district opened its first new school in 48 years. In the fall of 2023, the district opened up all its new facilities, completing a total replacement of all district facilities.