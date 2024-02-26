Former Male Employee Is Accusing Diddy Of Sexual Harassment

It seems like Diddy can’t catch a break, nor is he being able to come up for air. When Cassie sued Bad Boy Records founder, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the suit was settled, no one could have imagined the flood gates for more sexual harassment would open. Now the latest is from a former male employee.
Rodney Jones a former producer and videographer for Diddy, filed documents claiming that Diddy sexually assaulted him, accusing Diddy and other of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him for more than a year. The lawsuit alleges that Diddy forced Rodney to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others.
According to TMZ, Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley has come forward to deny Rodney’s claims.
“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”
