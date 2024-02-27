Two Men Have Been Found Guilty Of Murdering Jam Master Jay

Can you believe it has been almost 22 years ago that Jam Master Jay the DJ for the legendary rap group Run-DMC, was gunned down and murdered inside of his own studio? Better yet can you believe that it has taken that long for justice to be served in his murder. It is being reported that two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.
Ronald Washington, Jay’s childhood friend, and Karl Jordan Jr., Jay’s godson, were convicted of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder. A fight nearly broke out in the courtroom after the verdict was announced. “Y’all just killed some innocent people. Get me outta here,” Washington said as he got out of his seat. Jordan looked at his supporters and said “I love y’all.” Their supporters began shouting as both men were rushed out of the courtroom.
A witness who was at the recording studio that night testified Washington and Jordan came in armed, and he alleged Jordan shot Jay in the head. The witness, kept the attackers’ identities secret because he was “confused and scared.”
According to the defense for Washington and Jordan the real murdered was the third defendant, Jay Bryant, who was charged in May 2023 with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial separately in January 2026.
