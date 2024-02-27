Is ‘Lil Rod Made IT’ Sexual Assault Claim Against Diddy Made Up!?

CLOSE

Has Diddy finally caught a break? Are sexual abuse claims against Diddy by Lil Rod MadeUp?

Rodney Jones a former producer and videographer for Diddy, filed documents claiming that Diddy sexually assaulted him, accusing Diddy and other of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him for more than a year. The lawsuit alleges that Diddy forced Rodney to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others. Team Diddy denied Rodney’s claims.

Well come to find out Rodney Jones set up a Go Fund Me page to help him raise money to file a lawsuit against Diddy. Interesting enough sexual assault was not the original reason for his claiming to want to file a lawsuit against Diddy.

Back on February 7, Rodney Jones, aka, Lil Rodmadeit posted an IG video is an attempt to raise money from his followers to pay for a suit against Diddy. In the video, Jones had an issue about Diddy’s ‘LOVE’ album’s Grammy nominations because he claimed he’d been screwed in royalties and publishing and alleged that Diddy had refused to pay him what he says was owed. Lawsuits cost money so Lil Rodmadeit asked his followers to help a brotha out by hitting up his GoFundMe, “Help Me Sue Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs” with a $50k goal. All of this happened just weeks prior to him saying that Diddy sexually assaulted him.

Oh what a web we weave…take a look at the video below.