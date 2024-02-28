Kodak Black Delivers Baby #4 Himself

CLOSE

Congratulations and big ups go out to, Bill Kapri, better known as rapper Kodak Black, as he has welcomed his 4 child into the world, handling the delivery himself.

The mother of Kodak Black’s newest addition, girlfriend Maranda Johnson announced the birth of their second child together on X the platform formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday saying that the midwife let Kodak Black handle the delivery himself.

Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson also share a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yuri while the rapper has two other children from past relationships, eight-year-old son named King Khalid and a one-year-old daughter called Izzabella.

Kodak Black was just released from jail after being arrested on charges of drug possession, evidence tampering and being improperly parked.

In other Kodak Black news:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 13 people have been arrested in connection to a January 2023 drive-by shooting in Central Florida that left an innocent woman dead and five of her friends injured – apparently the result of a high-profile social media fight between two rappers, Jackboy and Kodak Black.