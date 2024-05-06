Jim Jones Gets Into A Fight With 2 Men On An Airport Escalator

CLOSE

Rapper and Reality Star, Jim Jones who helped kickoff Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2011, got into a fight this weekend with not just one guy but two. The craziest part about the fight that was of course caught on video was the location, in an airport on and escalator. From the looks of the video Jim Jones handled his own as he walked away seemingly unharmed however those two guys not so lucky.

Jim Jones reached to TMZ Hip Hop to plead his case, although it doesn’t appear that anyone was arrested.

“I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for”

It’s unclear what started the fight, but it looks like he clearly finished it.

