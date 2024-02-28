Kelsey Nicole Is Speaking On The Night Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot

CLOSE

Kelsey Nicole and rapper Megan Thee Stallion were best friends, then July 12, 2020 came. Megan Thee Stallion ended up getting shot in the foot, rapper Tory Lanez is in jail for the shooting, Kelsey Nicole who according to the defense was the shooter, went ghost for the trial. However now it’s being reported that she is finally telling the third side of the story. Not to a court of law but in a podcast.

What about your friends? Will they stand their ground? Will they let you down? Are they gonna be low down? Will they ever be around? Or will they turn their backs on you? -TLC

The Danza Project podcast just dropped the trailer for an interview with Kelsey Nicole. According to the post on March 3, 2024 for the first time since Tory Lanez’s trial, Kelsey Nicole addresses all of the headlines, rumors, and gossip. From her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion to Wack 100’s recent claims of obtaining footage of that infamous evening,

Kelsey Nicole and Megan Thee Stallion are both from Houston, TX, and met at Prairie View A&M University and established a close bond. Together, they became well-known on campus for their outgoing personalities and sisterhood. Kelsey Nicole eventually worked as Megan’s assistant after the latter achieved mainstream success.

Kelsey and Megan’s friendship dissolved after the shooting when allegedly Tory Lanez offered the ladies money for their silence and shortly after that Kelsey allegedly went to meet with Lanez. A social media rift between the ladies went down and since then Kelsey Nicole has been silent.

