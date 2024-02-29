Terry Crews Comments On Terrance Howard Pay Complaints

CLOSE

We have been hearing a lot lately about black actors in Hollywood speaking on being under paid, compared to their counter parts. Taraji P. Henson led the charge while touring to promote the new ‘Color Purple’ with a tearful message about being underpaid by ‘Empire’, just recently Terrence Howard gave the same testimony along with he received just $12,000 for the Oscar-winning film, ‘Hustle & Flow’.

Actor Terry Crews was next up to take one more sip in Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe and was posed the question about Terrance Howards’s recent comments about fair pay in Hollywood.

“First of all, and I understand what Terrence is saying, but I have never ever ever looked at whatever money I got as a horror story,” … “If I did it, I loved it. See, but this is the problem. There’s a saying I have to say. You can’t nod yes and mean no.”

