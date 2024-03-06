Cardi B Posted Video Shopping For A Coach Bag After Alleged Coach Diss

CLOSE

Rapper Cardi B dropped a new single on March 1st titled ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ where some felt some kind of way when she said in the verse, “Classy and a c*nt/ Blocks and money getting spunt/ Like, like what?/ Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” Some thought Cardi B was dissing Coach bags, which brought about the debate on “what’s wrong with a Coach purse?”

According to Cardi B the answer is nothing is wrong with a Coach bag. The bars dropped on ‘Like What’ were inspired by a 13 year old song “Hey Muma.” where Cam’ron spits “Yo, girl, get a notepad/ You ain’t got no swag/ And you so fine, it’s so sad/ Still riding coach, need a Coach bag/ Let me coach you, no coach tags/ Get rid of that Coach bag”

Cardi B who has always meant what she says, to make things right posted a video of herself shopping for a Coach bag, on her time and her dime.

