Sunday Sermon Was The Word According To GloRilla

The days of pastors preaching fire and brimstone is clearly becoming a thing of the past, with pastors trying to encourage a new younger culture to bring their burdens to the alter. Come as you are is typically the theme in Church’s these days. Well one pastor took it a step further in his sermon when preached a word according to rapper GloRilla.

A video went viral of Reverend Melech E. M. Thomas of the Payne Memorial AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland, preaching a sermon recently, in which he quoted the lyrics to one of GloRilla’s songs.

“I love good gospel music, and there’s this new gospel artist,” …”Her name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods — some of you might know her as GloRilla […] Well, GloRilla has a song called ‘Tomorrow,’ and she makes this statement that blesses me.” “She says: ‘Everyday the sun [won’t] shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,’” …“Everyday is not good, but as long as I can make it to tomorrow, something can turn around. Come on, look at your neighbor, say ‘Yeah Glo.’”

GloRilla then reposted the video with a shout “Turn to yo neighbor & say Yeah Glo.”

Take a look at the video below and then may the church say Amen?