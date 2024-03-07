The Bijou Star Files: Reesa Teesa’s Ex Won’t Let Her Be Great

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 7, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
TIKTOK’S REESA TEESA EX SAYS CAA WILL BE DISAPPOINTED …She Has No Talent!!!
The big shot Hollywood agents over at CAA are about to have buyer’s remorse over their newest client in TikTok star Reesa Teesa … at least according to the ex-husband. Read More
St. Louis TV Anchor Issues Apology After Referring to Black Homeowners as ‘Colored’
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the phrase was originally written as “homeowners of color” before it was “inadvertently changed and mistakenly read on air.” Read More
CBS Developing the First Black Daytime Soap Opera in 35 Years
In a move that could bode well for the future of daytime dramas, CBS Studios and the NAACP, in partnership with P&G Studios, is developing a new sudser for CBS. Read More
Blueface’s Mom Expresses Concerns Over Chrisean Rock’s Son, Fears ‘Neurological Problem’ [Video]
Chrisean Rock is rebuilding ties with Blueface in jail, but her relationship with the rapper’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, is worsening due to their longstanding differences. Read More
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sued For Reportedly Breaking Model’s Leg During Football Drills