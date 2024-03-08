The Bijou Star Files: Hennessy Isn’t Feelin ATL Pedi’s

CLOSE

Hennessy Pedicures Trend in Atlanta Shocks the Liquor Brand: ‘We Hope Not?!’

A spa in Atlanta has caught the attention of Hennessy's social media account over the use of their cognac for pedicures.

UNITED AIRLINESLOOK OUT BELOW!!!Tire Flies Off Boeing Jet, Smashes into Cars

United Airlines left it's mark on San Francisco when one of its flights took off Thursday … and almost immediately lost one of its tires, which came crashing down on parked cars at SFO Airport.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FROSTBITTEN FANS NEED AMPUTATIONS After Freezing Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs fans literally sacrificed body parts to watch their favorite football team win an NFL playoff game … because reports say some of them need amputations now.

OPRAH SET TO TALK WEIGHT LOSS DRUG IMPACT… In Upcoming TV Special

Oprah is gearing up to tackle a big topic in America in her upcoming TV special … namely, the impact prescription weight loss drugs are having on society, including herself.

OKLAHOMA H.S. FUNDRAISER Students Licking Toes, Etc. HAPPENED AT ANOTHER SCHOOL?!?

The Oklahoma high school under fire for a fundraiser that had students licking their peers' toes apparently wasn't alone … videos of another high school doing the same have surfaced.

ANDY COHEN TORCHES MCSWEENEY’S COKE CLAIM …Take It Back Or Else!!!

Andy Cohen is firing back at Leah McSweeney's claims about him — but one specific allegation has got him and his lawyers fired up … and they're threatening a lawsuit.

SAILOR COLE BRAUER FIRST U.S. WOMAN TO RACE SOLO AROUND THE WORLD …Let’s Pop Champagne!!

NY skipper Cole Brauer totally crushed her goal and made history … becoming the first U.S. woman to sail solo around the world!

JAKE PAUL I’M FIGHTING MIKE TYSON IN JULY!!!

Jake Paul is taking on a true G.O.A.T. in his next boxing match … 'cause the Problem Child is fighting Mike freakin' Tyson!!

INDIA RESTAURANT GUESTS VOMIT BLOOD IN GNARLY VIDEO …Mistakenly Served Dry Ice

A group of people in India went to dinner and ended up in the hospital — bleeding from their mouths and barfing after being served dry ice … and being told it was mouth freshener.

House Committee Unanimously Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok In The U.S. Or Force Its Sale

A House committee advanced a bill that could nationally ban TikTok from American devices. Lawmakers claim this bipartisan effort addresses natural security concerns.

Cristina Mackey Confirms Recent Split From Rick Ross After Six Months Of Dating

Talk about a quicky romance! Roomies, Cristina Mackey has revealed that her relationship with Rick Ross recently ended. Mackey took to social media on March 6 to announce the breakup.

Rick Ross Is Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Cristina Mackey Revealing Their Recent Breakup (Video)

Roomies, social media users are sharing their thoughts after Rick Ross was recently spotted with a mystery woman amid his recent breakup.

Florida Lawmakers Set To Ban Thousands of Unhoused People From Sleeping On Public Property

Florida lawmakers plan to prevent thousands of homeless people from sleeping on public property.

Cedric The Entertainer Explains Why He ‘Didn’t Appreciate’ Katt Williams Claiming He Stole His Joke

Cedric The Entertainer is seemingly still upset with Katt Williams for claiming that he stole his joke.

Kevin Hart On Katt Williams Saying He Took His Movie Roles: ‘I Hope He Gets All That He Needs’

In a new interview, Kevin Hart was once again asked to share his reaction to all the online commotion about fellow comedian Katt Williams and his controversial comments.

D.C. Young Fly Gets Fake GoFundMe Asking For $1 Million To Save Jacky Oh’s Home Removed

D.C. Young Fly has addressed a "fake" GoFundMe asking to raise $1 Million to save the late Jacky Oh's home.

Love To See It! Barbie Honors Viola Davis And 7 Other Women With ‘Role Model’ Dolls

Viola Davis has her own barbie doll! This week Mattel unveiled a stunning collection of Role Model Dolls, each representing a powerhouse in their respective fields.

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Throw Shade at Usher and Russell Simmons’ Bali Link Up: ‘Not By My Bed’

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Russell Simmons' ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons appeared to make fun of the disgraced music executive's recent meet-up with Usher in Bali.

Columbia Records Hit With A Lawsuit Following Alleged Discriminatory Hiring Practices Against White People

Columbia Records is being sued for discrimination by the former executive assistant of chief executive Ron Perry.

Instagram Now Lets You Edit Direct Messages Within 15 Minutes

Instagram users can now edit direct messages within 15 minutes of sending, thanks to a feature enabled by engineers at Meta Platforms Inc.

EXCLUSIVE: Ray J Departs Raycon & Sells Shares To Launch Massive TV Platform Tronix Network!

The Jasmine Brand exclusively reports details surrounding Ray J's departure from Raycon.

Rising South African Singer Tyla Announces Cancellation Of Her World Tour Due To Injury: ‘I Am Absolutely Heartbroken’

Prayers up for up-and-coming songstress Tyla .

Colleges making changes after Ohio AG says race-based scholarships could be ‘unconstitutional’

College scholarships that award students based on their race could be considered "unconstitutional," according to recent guidance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, and it's prompted public colleges and universities across the state to review and make changes to their policies.

