North West Paying Homage To Ye With Debut Album Title

In 2004 Kanye West dropped his debut album ‘The College Dropout’, establishing himself as one of the most exciting new figures in hip-hop music. The album sold 441,000 copies in the first week of its release itself and earned him a Grammy Award for ‘Best Rap Album’.

Like father, like daughter…

20 years later Kanye West’s, 10 year old, daughter, North West, is walking in her fathers footsteps, announcing her forth coming debut album, ‘Elementary School Dropout’.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West eldest, North West took the stage next to Ye Sunday at Kanye West and Ty Dolla VULTURES 2 project in Phoenix listening party to make the announcement and reveal the project’s title, which pays homage to her dad’s storied debut album, The College Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album,” …“It’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

Let’s pray that North West’s debut album is hotter than her dad’s, and that the title is not a reflection of her education.

