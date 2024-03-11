The Bijou Star Files: MJB Speaks On Hating Her Voice

CLOSE

Mary J. Blige Reveals How She Embraced Her Voice After Hating It In The Past

Mary J. Blige recently shared her past discomfort with the sound of her voice on ‘TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.’ Read More

CHRIS BROWN SCRAPES UP HIS LAMBO IN H’WOOD Looking Pissed Hours Later

Chris Brown apparently got into a little fender-bender this weekend — and while the scrape to his sports car will probably buff right out … that doesn’t mean he was happy about it. Read More

TYREEK HILL IN HEATED CLASH AT ATL COMEDY GIG!!!Escalates After His Exit

Tyreek Hill was involved in a heated confrontation at Kevin Hart’s comedy gig in Atlanta … which escalated into a full-blown brawl…Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN NETANYAHU NEEDS ‘COME TO JESUS’ MOMENT …Hot Mic Eavesdroppin’

President Joe Biden is not-so-privately expressing frustration with Benjamin Netanyahu and how he’s handling the war in the Middle East … saying Israel’s PM needs to see the light — as in Christ. Read More

DEION SANDERS DAUGHTER PREGNANT WITH JACQUEES’ BABY… Grandpa Prime Time Incoming!!!

Deion Sanders is on his way to being a grandpa … his eldest daughter, Deiondra, just revealed she’s pregnant with R&B singer Jacquees’ baby! Read More

