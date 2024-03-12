Entertainment

Hulu Docuseries ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Drops Soon

Published on March 12, 2024

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

One of the most powerful forces on social media, is the phenomenon called ‘Black Twitter’. “Black Twitter” is a network of culturally connected communicators using the platform to draw attention to issues of concern to black communities.

On Friday, Hulu released a teaser for ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ . The Hulu and Onyx project chronicles the dominance of Black Twitter, which made the community influential both politically and culturally. The three-part series is being produced by notable media mogul and showrunner Prentice Penny of Insecure.

Right after the teaser for Black Twitter: A People’s History’ , 5 seconds later Black reacted to the thought of getting a documentary  along with skepticism about the project,  concern over the focus on media celebrities versus regular users, and apprehension over inviting outsiders to watch an inside look at the community.

Our People. Our Culture. Black Twitter: A People’s History drops May 9, only on Hulu.

Our question is why didn’t Black Twitter get rebranded along with the platform ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter?

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Hulu Docuseries 'Black Twitter: A People's History' Drops Soon

