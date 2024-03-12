Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Teen Being Charged As An Adult After A Fight

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 12, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MISSOURI TEEN ARRESTED AFTER SLAMMING GIRL’S HEAD ON GROUND Could be Tried as Adult

A teenage girl has been arrested after video surfaced showing her pounding another girl’s head into the ground during a fight, and we’ve learned prosecutors may try her as an adult.  Read More

Russell Wilson Is Leaving The Denver Broncos For THIS NFL Team (Video)

Related Stories

Russell Wilson has made some major moves and decisions when it comes to his NFL career and future with the Denver Broncos.  Read More

NICKI MINAJ APPEARS TO YELL AT HER HAIR GIRL …During ‘PF2’ Tour Stop

Nicki Minaj appears to have chewed out a stagehand during her most recent tour date — and it was all caught on video.   Read More

Serayah Seen In Tears Amid Seemingly Tense Convo With Boyfriend Joey Bada$$ (Exclusive)

Less than a year after confirming their romance, Serayah and Joey Bada$$ might be facing some rough waters!  Read More

Nicole Murphy Reflects On The Recent Passing Of Her Partner Warren Braithwaite

The 56-year-old was most recently dating her partner Warren Braithwaite. However, on Sunday, Murphy revealed that Warren had passed away.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Teen Being Charged As An Adult After A Fight

blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets
Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment News

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

- CLE

Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

- CLE

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

Close