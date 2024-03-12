The Bijou Star Files: Teen Being Charged As An Adult After A Fight

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 12, 2024:

MISSOURI TEEN ARRESTED AFTER SLAMMING GIRL’S HEAD ON GROUND Could be Tried as Adult

A teenage girl has been arrested after video surfaced showing her pounding another girl's head into the ground during a fight, and we've learned prosecutors may try her as an adult.

Russell Wilson Is Leaving The Denver Broncos For THIS NFL Team (Video)

Russell Wilson has made some major moves and decisions when it comes to his NFL career and future with the Denver Broncos.

NICKI MINAJ APPEARS TO YELL AT HER HAIR GIRL …During ‘PF2’ Tour Stop

Nicki Minaj appears to have chewed out a stagehand during her most recent tour date — and it was all caught on video.

Serayah Seen In Tears Amid Seemingly Tense Convo With Boyfriend Joey Bada$$ (Exclusive)

Less than a year after confirming their romance, Serayah and Joey Bada$$ might be facing some rough waters!

Nicole Murphy Reflects On The Recent Passing Of Her Partner Warren Braithwaite

The 56-year-old was most recently dating her partner Warren Braithwaite. However, on Sunday, Murphy revealed that Warren had passed away.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am