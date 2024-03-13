The Bijou Star Files: Queen Bey Laid Her Cards Down

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 13, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Social Media Reacts After Beyoncé Reveals The Title Of Her Forthcoming Country Album
Beyoncé has got the Beyhive — and the rest of the world — up and buzzing after seemingly sharing an album update on social media. Read More
‘BLACK-ISH’ STAR JENIFER LEWISSUFFERED MASSIVE FALL IN AFRICA …Thought She Would Die
Jenifer Lewis fell from a balcony while vacationing in Africa a couple years back — and she says the horrific experience nearly took her life … part of which was caught on video. Read More
BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER ATTORNEYS NO SIGNS CLIENT WAS SUICIDAL …Want Answers Amid Death
John Barnett‘s family released a statement on their loved one’s passing, and they reiterated his cause of shining a light on safety concerns that he was raising while at Boeing — noting he was deeply affected by the lawsuit he was embroiled in, which they say was going to trial in June. Read More
DONALD TRUMP SEEMS TO IGNORE GRANDSON …In Front of Ivanka, Jared
Donald Trump seemed to snub his own grandson at the UFC event over the weekend — and the video is pretty brutal … with the kid being left in the wind next to his mom and dad. Read More
RAPPER BO$$ DEAD AT 54
Bo$$, who famously was the first female rapper signed to Def Jam, has died. Read More
CARDI B POPS UP ONSTAGE WITH MADONNA …Share Raunchy Performance
Madonna had a real treat in store for her fans at her California concert Monday night … and it was none other than Cardi B!!! Read More
DARRYL STRAWBERRY SUFFERS HEART ATTACK …Recovering At Hospital
Darryl Strawberry says he sustained a heart attack on Monday evening — but, thankfully, medics were able to save his life … and he’s now recovering at a hospital. Read More
Simon Guobadia Flirts With Fitness Influencer Amid Trolling Estranged Wife Porsha Williams
Less than three weeks since Porsha Williams filed for divorce, Simon Guobadia is on the prowl via the ‘gram! Read More
Love To See It! Bobby Brown & His Wife Alicia Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Video)
Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia-Etheredge-Brown have both accomplished a major milestone by way of their philanthropic contributions. Read More
Tammy Rivera Tells Waka Flocka To Check His “Lil Girl” Girlfriend After Internet Claims They Were Shading Each Other
One thing ’bout Baltimore-raised Tammy Rivera, she gon’ tell it like it is! Read More
Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Reportedly Files To Receive Two Years Of Back Divorce Payments From Her
Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has reportedly made a new filing in court. Read More
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Alleges The FBI Wanted Him To be An Informant Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Bishop Lamor Whitehead who is known for his flashy lifestyle made headlines on Monday after being found guilty in federal court of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. Read More
Donald Trump Says He Will ‘Free Jan. 6 Hostages’ On His First Day Back In White House If Reelected
Looks like Donald Trump already has plans if he gets re-elected in November! Read More
Dak Prescott Sues Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault, Claiming She Tried To Extort Him For $100M
Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a woman for making false sexual assault allegations. Read More
Nicki Minaj’s Half-Sister Says She’s Ready To Speak Out Amid Reportedly Strained Relationship With The Rapper: ‘I Won’t Be Disrespected By Anybody’
The rapper’s half-sister, Ming Maraj, said she’s ready to speak out amid reports of their complicated relationship. Read More
Sheree Whitfield Raises Awareness For Dementia As She Reveals Her Mom’s Recent Diagnosis: ‘This Has Been One Of The Most Difficult Experiences I Have Endured’
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has revealed her mom is battling dementia. Read More
Tyrese Claims That Despite His Recent Dubai Vacation, He Still Can’t Afford His $10k Monthly Child Support Payment
Tyrese stands firm on his claim that he does not make enough to pay his monthly child support payment. Read More
