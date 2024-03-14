Regina King Gives 1st TV Interview Since Her Sons Passing

CLOSE

Actress Regina King has been blessed in her craft to walk in every vain of movies from ‘Boyz N The Hood’ to winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “If Beale Street Could Talk” at the 91st Oscars in 2019. The blessing of being a black actress that was able to navigate in ‘Hollywood’ without the stereotype that generally gets strapped to them. However no matter how successful Regina King was, her greatest job was being a mother and in 2022 Regina King experienced every parents worst nightmare, to have to bury your child.

“When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, ‘What could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened?’

Thursday Regina King appeared on “Good Morning America” opening up for the first time on television since the death of her only child, her son, 26 year old, Ian Alexander Jr.,

“Grief is a journey, you know. I understand that grief is love that has no place to go,” she said. “I know that it’s important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me and the joy and happiness that he gave all of us.”

Ian, with whom Regina King shared with her ex-husband, record producer, Ian Alexander Sr., died by suicide in January 2022, shortly after his 26th birthday.

