MGM Resorts Says Bruno Mars Has ‘No Debt’ With Them

Breaking news over the weekend was that singer Bruno Mar’s was in debt for $50 million to MGM Resorts with whom he has a residency that was paying him that debt plus. Allegedly Bruno Mar’s was previously a professional card player that lost his touch. Of course this tea was poured by an unidentified source.

Now it’s being reported that the MGM Resorts are saying that Bruno Mar‘s and them are all good, this ain’t Texas and we don’t Hold’em.

MGM Resorts International rep emailed the statement: