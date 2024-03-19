Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: On Lawd, Ye Say’s He Issues With The Lord

Published on March 19, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 19, 2024:

Kanye West Says He Has ‘Issues’ With Jesus: ‘Them Prayers Ain’t Working’

Kanye West says he has “issues with Jesus” right now.  Read More

MARRIAGE RATES ON THE RISE, NEW DATA SHOWS

A recent CDC study has revealed that marriages are on the rise, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. Divorce rates have also declined.  Read More

Feds side with McDonald’s franchise owners in battle to fix ice cream machines

The federal government wants to make it legal for McDonald’s franchise owners to use a third-party hacking device to fix chronically broken ice cream machines after the fast-food giant was sued because it didn’t allow them to do so.  Read More

BEYONCÉ TEASES SURPRISE FEATURES ON ALBUMFans Suspect Taylor Swift

New Beyoncé music is coming at the end of the month — and based on what she’s describing in terms of possible features … a lot of folks think Taylor Swift will appear.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star The Bijou Star Files

Close