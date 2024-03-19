The Bijou Star Files: On Lawd, Ye Say’s He Issues With The Lord

CLOSE

Kanye West Says He Has ‘Issues’ With Jesus: ‘Them Prayers Ain’t Working’

Kanye West says he has "issues with Jesus" right now.

MARRIAGE RATES ON THE RISE, NEW DATA SHOWS

A recent CDC study has revealed that marriages are on the rise, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. Divorce rates have also declined.

Feds side with McDonald’s franchise owners in battle to fix ice cream machines

The federal government wants to make it legal for McDonald's franchise owners to use a third-party hacking device to fix chronically broken ice cream machines after the fast-food giant was sued because it didn't allow them to do so.

BEYONCÉ TEASES SURPRISE FEATURES ON ALBUM Fans Suspect Taylor Swift

New Beyoncé music is coming at the end of the month — and based on what she's describing in terms of possible features … a lot of folks think Taylor Swift will appear.

