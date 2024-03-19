Kobe Bryant’s Parents Auctioning Off His 1st Championship Ring

CLOSE

You know that commercial that goes through things, putting a price on it and then at some point it gets to something that is priceless because of the loving attachment of the item? Allegedly Kobe Bryants parents don’t have a ‘priceless’ vein when it comes to Kobe’s first championship ring.

Kobe Bryant is arguably, one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court starting when he found a home with the Las Angeles Lakers straight out of high school in 1996 then having a NBA championship ring placed on his finger just four years later. Sadly five championship rings later after having a 20 year career in professional basketball Kobe Bryant was gone from this earth too soon.

In February the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant, honoring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena. The 4,000-pound statue depicts Bryant in his white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court.

Today’s news is that a piece of Kobe Bryant is being auctioned off, his championship ring from his first championship in 2000, by his parents and fans are livid.

Kobe Bryant and his parents had a different type of relationship, however Kobe allegedly gifted the ring to his father. Now the 14k Gold ring with 40 Diamonds is on Goldin Auctions website with a bid of $94,000 on it today, and the auction ends on Saturday, March 30.

This is the second time Kobe’s parents have attempted to sell some of his prized possessions and fans are pissed.

Do you think Kobe Bryant’s parents are wrong?