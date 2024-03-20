The Bijou Star Files: Erykah Badu Got Stung By The Bey Hive

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 20, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Erykah Badu Seemingly Takes Issue With Beyoncé’s New Album Cover, Tells Jay-Z to ‘Say Somethin’
Beyoncé’s new album cover seems to have piqued Erykah Badu’s interest. Read More
Mother Who Left Toddler Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation Sentenced to Life Over Her Murder
Kirstel Candelario, 32, was sentenced Monday for the aggravated murder of her 16-month-old daughter Jailyn in June 2023. Read More
Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., served with eviction notice from luxe Miami apartment
Kevin Hunter Jr. received an eviction notice from his luxe Miami apartment after failing to pay his February rent, court documents show. Read More
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead