The Bijou Star Files: Erykah Badu Got Stung By The Bey Hive

Published on March 20, 2024

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 20, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Erykah Badu Seemingly Takes Issue With Beyoncé’s New Album Cover, Tells Jay-Z to ‘Say Somethin’

Beyoncé’s new album cover seems to have piqued Erykah Badu’s interest.   Read More

Mother Who Left Toddler Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation Sentenced to Life Over Her Murder

Kirstel Candelario, 32, was sentenced Monday for the aggravated murder of her 16-month-old daughter Jailyn in June 2023. Read More

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., served with eviction notice from luxe Miami apartment

Kevin Hunter Jr. received an eviction notice from his luxe Miami apartment after failing to pay his February rent, court documents show.  Read More

 

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

