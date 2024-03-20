Beyoncé’s Album ‘Cowboy Carter’ Explained

CLOSE

Beyonce’ is from Texas and she is playing Texas Hold’em in the music game, as she has crossed genres with her new album ‘Cowboy Carter’. Country radio wasn’t initially for it following her dropping single announcements during Super Bowl LVIII, however her single ‘Texas Hold’em’ is catchy as hell and immediately started lighting up social media causing the naysayers to fold. It had been talk that the motivation behind the move to country was because of her not being able to snag that elusive ‘Album of The Year’ Grammy. We Beyonce’ took to social media to explain the motivation of her riding her musical horse to country music with her new album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

Fans speculated that Beyoncé was referring to the 2016 Country Music Awards, during which she performed her song “Daddy Lessons” with the country group The Chicks. While Beyoncé fans celebrated the performance, it also drew backlash at the time.

Cowboy Carter drop March 29, 2024.

Take a look at Beyonce’s complete countdown/statement of Cowboy Carter explained below.