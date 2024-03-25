Vic Jagger and Huggy speak with Soul, jazz, R&B, gospel award-winning singer, pianist, songwriter, composer, and CEO Avery Sunshine about the complexities of love, marriage, self-discovery and more!
Also See: 5 Must Listen To Songs By Avery Sunshine!
Listen Live Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am EST
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Avery Sunshine Talks Complexities of Love, Marriage, Self-Discovery and More! was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
REGISTER NOW: Her~ Story Brunch Presented by NEON
-
Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!
-
Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video
-
8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On