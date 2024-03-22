6 Students Charged For Holding Mock Slave Auction On Snapchat

CLOSE

We are living in times where everyone lives their life vicariously through social media. Parents and lawmakers are in the news daily trying to find ways to protect our youth from doing the same while putting themselves potentially in harms way. Can you imagine waking up to find out that your child is being auctioned off on social media in a ‘mock slave auction’?

Prosecutors in western Massachusetts charged six middle school students after they allegedly held mock slave auctions on Snapchat where White students could bid on two Black classmates during Black History month. The Snapchat group was reported to school authorities when the students were found making “hateful and racist comments, including notions of violence toward people of color.” They also are accused of using racial slurs and displaying offensive photos and videos.

A parent of one of the Black students that was subjected to the ‘mock slave auction’ is speaking out about how she found out about the Snapchat auction and how it has affected her.

“I watched her immediately go into a trauma response and today she still has that same state of mind. It’s hard for her everyday some days could be a little bit better depending on if she has friend in her class to associate herself with but for the most part it’s a hard thing for her. She’s is still struggling.” “She woke up the morning of February 9, the day after the chat happened and she woke up hysterically crying in this trauma-like behavior.”

After an investigation, all the students involved, including those facing criminal charges, were suspended by Southwick Regional School. Two of the students were suspended for 25 days and one was suspended for 45 days.

