Marlon Wayans Response To Love Child Paternity Suit

Fans were shocked when news took over social media that Marlon Wayans had a secret love child and that his ex Brittany Moreland has filed for full custody of their 15-month-old daughter. 51 year old actor/comedian Marlon Wayans is responding to the paternity suit stating his standing on his business but his baby mama is acting entitled.

Marlon Wayans has two children, Kai and Shawn, with ex Angela Zackery, with whom he was in a relationship from 1992 to 2013. He welcomed daughter Axl and signed a voluntary declaration of parentage on Dec. 13, 2022, just one day after the baby girl’s birth.

In the petition, 34 year old, Brittany Moreland wants to establish Marlon as the father of her daughter of her 1-year-old daughter Axl July Ivory Wayans and is asking for primary physical and legal custody of the toddler and suggests that Marlon be awarded visitation rights plus she wants her legal fees and “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” be paid by the actor. Moreland claims that Marlon earns $200,000 per month and can pay support.

Marlon Wayans has responded in the media stating that the baby isn’t a secret plus:

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18,000 per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more,” “All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem,” “I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”

