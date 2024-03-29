Listen Live
50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s rape allegations after trolling her for being named in Diddy’s lawsuit

| 03.29.24
Daphne Joy has accused her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, of rape and physical abuse, which he vehemently denies. This accusation has fueled his determination to gain custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire. These allegations emerged after Joy was implicated as an alleged sex worker for Sean “Diddy” Combs in a lawsuit.

In a statement directed at 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, Joy expressed her pain and trauma, emphasizing the seriousness of the accusations. She stated, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.” Joy also expressed her disappointment, mentioning that this situation has shattered her hopes of maintaining a healthy family dynamic.

In response, 50 Cent dismissed the allegations as false and suggested they were a retaliatory tactic in light of his decision to seek sole custody of Sire. Meanwhile, Joy denied the allegations regarding her involvement as a sex worker for Combs, describing them as “100% false and character assassination.” She announced her intention to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading these falsehoods.

Amidst this controversy, Joy shared a vulnerable moment on social media, expressing her pain and frustration. She emphasized the importance of being heard and seeking justice. However, 50 Cent responded to the situation with humor, making light-hearted remarks about the allegations against Joy in an Instagram post.

