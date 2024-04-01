Beyonce’ Gives K. Michelle Her Flowers For Her First Country Album

CLOSE

People not realizing it often give others their flowers once they are gone from this earth. R&B singer Beyonce’ has thrown her hat in the country genre arena recently, but she isn’t the only R&B defector to go to country, K. Michelle did and Queen Bey has given K. Michelle her flowers for her first country album.

K. Michelle released her final R&B album, I’m the Problem, Beyonce’s dropped her first country album ‘Cowboy Carter, then sent flyers to her sisters in music, K. Michelle who has also made that journey to country. K. Michelle shared a picture of the empowering note that Beyonce’ sent along with the gorgeous flower arrangement.

“I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space,” “Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day.”

K. Michelle captioned her photo post with a message of gratitude to Beyonce’:

Beyonceeeeeeeeeeeee! WOW! This is soooo nice. One of the nicest things EVER, I’m in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful. I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire 🔥 I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon. Do your thing Cowboy Carter @beyonce YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u

K. Michelle, who is currently working on her debut country album, which is expected to drop sometime in 2024, just dropped a collab with Justin Champagne, “Country Love Song,”

