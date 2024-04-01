Entertainment

Beyonce’ Gives K. Michelle Her Flowers For Her First Country Album

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

People not realizing it often give others their flowers once they are gone from this earth.  R&B singer Beyonce’ has thrown her hat in the country genre arena recently, but she isn’t the only R&B defector to go to country, K. Michelle did and Queen Bey has given K. Michelle her flowers for her first country album.

K. Michelle released her final R&B album, I’m the ProblemBeyonce’s dropped her first country album ‘Cowboy Carter, then sent flyers to her sisters in music, K. Michelle who has also made that journey to country.  K. Michelle shared a picture of the empowering note that Beyonce’ sent along with the gorgeous flower arrangement.

 “I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space,” “Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day.”

K. Michelle captioned her photo post with a message of gratitude to Beyonce’:

Beyonceeeeeeeeeeeee! WOW! This is soooo nice. One of the nicest things EVER, I’m in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful. I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire 🔥 I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon. Do your thing Cowboy Carter @beyonce YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u

K. Michelle, who is currently working on her debut country album, which is expected to drop sometime in 2024, just dropped a collab with Justin Champagne, “Country Love Song,”

Now that’s love !!  See the post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Entertainment

Lizzo Gives Post Of Resignation ‘I Quit’….I Didn’t Sign Up for This Sh–‘

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's East 4th Street
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: CLE Mayor Justin Bibb on The Decision to Deny 80 Businesses to Remain Open Later

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Entertainment

Al B. Sure Puts Out A Message To His Son Quincy ‘Come Home’

Close