Akron Police Shoot A 15 Year Old Allegedly Carrying a Replica Gun

Published on April 2, 2024

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Someone called Akron police to report, a man was pointing a gun at houses which resulted in a 15 year old being shot by police.

Police recovered from the 15 year old what is being described as a replica gun.  The teen’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, per officials. According to reports the 15 year old was shot on his lower arm.

According to the 15 year olds uncle that heard the shooting:

“He’s a good kid,”  “I mean, he don’t do anything but go and hoop and walk to his granny’s house.”

The officer, identified only as a nine-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave as part of investigative protocol.

In a statement released Tuesday, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik called the incident a “tragic situation” and said the city will release bodycam footage in the next seven days, as is required by city law.

See video below

