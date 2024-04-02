Akron Police Shoot A 15 Year Old Allegedly Carrying a Replica Gun

Someone called Akron police to report, a man was pointing a gun at houses which resulted in a 15 year old being shot by police.
Police recovered from the 15 year old what is being described as a replica gun. The teen’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, per officials. According to reports the 15 year old was shot on his lower arm.
According to the 15 year olds uncle that heard the shooting:
“He’s a good kid,” “I mean, he don’t do anything but go and hoop and walk to his granny’s house.”
The officer, identified only as a nine-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave as part of investigative protocol.
In a statement released Tuesday, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik called the incident a “tragic situation” and said the city will release bodycam footage in the next seven days, as is required by city law.
See video below
