Angel Reese Is WNBA Bound Declaring In Vogue Magazine

Many questions were hurled at Angel Reese following LSU’s loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Will she return to play another year of college basketball or would she enter the WNBA draft? Before the game Angel Reese said she would answer that question once her season was officially over, in which she would tell her family, coach then the press her decision, in that order.

Angel Reese has shook the anxiety of a difficult season, since winning the National Championship last year to Iowa, has dried her eyes and made a decision in a classy fashion.

Most athletes make their sports announcements on sports outlets but not Angel Reese.

Angel Reese has officially made her decision, the LSU star, shared her plans to enter the WNBA draft with Vogue. She could have dialed up a sports outlet or simply mentioned her decision in a press conference, but “I didn’t want anything to be basic,” she says, speaking via Zoom from her off-campus apartment in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Reese says she was inspired by Serena Williams to break the news with a fashion shoot. “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese says: “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Take a listen to Angel Reese WNBA decision in her live video below