Bronny James Is Entering The NBA Draft And NCAA Portal

CLOSE

There has been many rumors swirling around and questions asked to LeBron James about what will Bronny James next move be since USC coach Andy Enfield has left the Trojans to take the same job at SMU.

Prince James has officially made his decision.

Bronny James has taken to his social media to report he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, the former Southern California guard said he will also enter the NCAA transfer portal to maintain eligibility if he decides to return to college.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,..I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal…Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Bronny started the year as a legitimate first round draft prospect on most mock drafts, showing up in the back half of the first round. Bronny’s draft position will depend a lot on if teams believe that LeBron is a package deal with him, as he has previously indicated.