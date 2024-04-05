Listen Live
Books

‘Raising Christian Kids’ Organization Tops Book Releases With New Foundational Guide For Parents

Published on April 5, 2024

The timeless wisdom of Proverbs 22:6 resonates deeply: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” For Raising Christian Kids, a nonprofit organization driven by this biblical directive, this verse serves as a guiding light in their mission to empower parents in nurturing spiritual growth in their children. One way they’re doing that is with a new book written by award-winning author and producer Lee Ann Mancini who spearheads the organization.

Topping Amazon’s new releases this year, Raising Kids to Follow Christ: Instilling a Lifelong Trust in God, gears parents and caregivers up with fun tools and best practices for introducing children to God in a way that they retain the lessons and live boldly in the teachings. Some of those methods include:

  • Personal experiences and teachings based on God’s Word
  • Strategies and techniques for transforming disciplining into discipling
  • Ways to help children control their emotions and actions in various situations
  • Suggestions from some of today’s brightest Christian minds in children’s spirituality
  • Real-life examples of best parenting practices to organically capture a child’s heart
  • Easy-to-understand apologetics for children and adults

A rep for the organization says, “[the book] offers today’s families an expert guide with developmentally appropriate and scripturally centered methods based upon top research and expert insights from the brightest minds in childhood spiritual development. [It] emphasizes truth wrapped in love and joy in a parenting approach designed to prevent children from abandoning their faith.”

As a professor at South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary, Mancini has dedicated her life to bearing fruit. She’s the producer of the faith-based Sea Kids book and cartoon series, and hosts the “Raising Christian Kids” podcast where advice and conversations around strong foundation continue.

‘Raising Christian Kids’ Organization Tops Book Releases With New Foundational Guide For Parents  was originally published on elev8.com

