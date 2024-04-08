Terrence Howard Explains CAA Lawsuit While Rockin A New Doo

CLOSE

The actors of FOX ‘Empire’ have been on the frontline saying that they weren’t treated royally with the success of ‘Empire’, actress Taraji. P. Henson, AKA Cookie Lyon’s, while promoting the new ‘Color Purple’ used her platform to educate the masses that black actors/actresses are not paid like their counter parts. Her King Lucious Lyons, actor Terrence Howard has filed a huge lawsuit against the CAA (Creative Arts Agency) for their part on not showing them the money game.

In a recent interview Terrance Howard rockin a new doo sat down and explained CAA represented him as well as the cast of ‘Big Bang Theory’ on FOX. According to Howard the unknown actors of ‘Big Bang Theory’ got considerable more money compared to ‘Empire’ being more successful. According to Terrance Howard he is owed almost $100mil, when he asked them about his money owed they sent him a check for $666.00.

That’s right $666.00, what message do you think they were trying to send?

See interview video below.