DaBaby Sexually Assaulted At The Gas Station By A Fan

Published on April 8, 2024

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Lately we have been hearing of many celebrities/entertainers being accused of sexual assault, landing some in court with lawsuits while some have been given a new residency in jail.

Rapper DaBaby, who is usually in the blogs about fights and baby mama drama shared a video of being sexually assaulted by a fan with some he graciously gave her a request for photo opp while he was at the gas station getting gas.

The fan expressed that she was interested in DaBaby sexually, before she appeared to touch his genitals. DaBaby was seemingly stunned by her actions, turning to his passenger who recorded the encounter saying, she “just sexually assaulted me! Boy, let’s go.” The rapper is apparently unfazed by the incident, he posted the footage on Saturday and captioned it “anything for you auntie.”

See video below

