Listen Live
News

Dame Dash’s Lawyers Resign Due To Unpaid Legal Fees

The cake-a-holic has yet to respond.

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Damon Dash

Source: Courtesy of Damon Dash / Damon Dash

Dame Dash will have to seek new legal representation. His lawyers have served him resignation papers due to unpaid fees.

HotNewHipHop is reporting that the Harlem, New York, native’s debts continue to increase. Last week, Felton T. Newell and Justin H. Sanders, Esqs., of Sanders Roberts LLP formally abandoned their positions as the lawyers on record for the media mogul. The reasons they cited included “breach of contractual obligations to the firm” and claimed Dame Dash “failed to fulfill their financial obligations under their retainer agreement, resulting in the firm initiating an enforcement action against them.”

The firm was representing Dame Dash in his court battle against Monique Bunn. Back in 2023, the photographer claimed he sexually assaulted her but he was eventually cleared of any wrong doing.  According to documents obtained by HipHopDX, she has since requested that the case be reopened citing the jury did not understand the gravity of the damages she suffered. Bunn also states that she was not compensated for her work and that Dame Dash.

“The evidence at trial – which was uncontroverted – established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000,” the 285-page document read. “It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn.”

Dame Dash has yet to formally respond to the matter. You can read through the lawyer’s notice of resignation below.

Dame Dash’s Lawyers Resign Due To Unpaid Legal Fees  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
RICK JAMES RTW
Entertainment

Win Front Row Tickets To Super Freak: The Rick James Story!

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Judges wooden hammer in front USA flag.
Entertainment News

Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

PBS 'American Masters: Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise' Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2017
Entertainment

Prayers: Oscar Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Passed

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close