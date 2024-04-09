The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors Has Been Sentenced

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 9, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jonathan Majors Sentenced In Assault Of Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors has reached the last leg of his assault case involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. On Monday (April 8), a judge sentenced the ‘Creed III” actor to probation and counseling. Read More

Yung Miami & JT Express Their Mutual “Love” Online After Viral Heated Exchange

Just hours after shocking the City Girls’ fanbase with their verbal tussle, it looks like Yung Miamiand JT are moving on. At least, that’s what Caresha had to say on X. Read More

JT & Yung Miami Go Viral After Throwing Jabs At Each Other On Social Media

Unexpected — pair to go head-to-head on social media are City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami. Read More

Wale Responds After Meek Mill Calls Him Out For “Linking With The Enemy”

Not even 24 hours after J. Cole made his peace with Kendrick Lamar, another beef between hip hop entertainers is brewing. On Monday (April 8), Meek Mill put those Twitter (now X) fingers to work after peeping a photo of Wale posing with his former friend. Read More

Russell Simmons Shares Contact Status With Aoki Lee And Thoughts On Her New Boyfriend

Aoki Lee Simmons had social media in shambles last week when photos of her kissing a 65-year-old man surfaced online. Folks wasted no time calling on her parents, Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee, to step in. Read More

GloRilla Reacts To Questions About JT At CMT Awards (Video)

GloRilla recently dubbed an opportunity to feed into the feud with JT. As previously reported, the rap girlies went IN on each other following the release of GloRilla’s ‘Ehhthang Ehhthang.’ Read More

Suge Knight Slams J. Cole For Waving White Flag In Kendrick Lamar Beef: ‘That Quitter Attitude Would’ve Kept Us In Slavery’

Suge Knight is slamming and shaming J. Cole after the rapper waved the white flag in his beef with Kendrick Lamar . Read More

Kentucky Man Admits to Faking Death to Avoid Over $100,000 in Child Support

Jesse E. Kipf, a 39-year-old resident of Kentucky, has admitted to hatching an intricate plan to fake his own death. Read More

North Carolina’s 1st Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore Forced To Shutdown After Receiving Multiple Death Threats

North Carolina’s first Black-owned children’s bookstore, Liberation Station is being forced to move out of downtown Raleigh after only being open for less than a year. 02 Read More

Tiffany Haddish Says Being Sober Made Her Realize That She’s ‘Been Too Damn Nice’

Tiffany Haddish learned a profound lesson on her path to sobriety, months after she was arrested and charged with a DUI . Read More

Luxury Lawsuit? Hermès Sued For Allegedly Allowing Only Customers With “Sufficient Purchase History” To Buy Birkins

Hermès faces a lawsuit in California alleging it restricts Birkin bag sales to only those deemed ‘worthy’ by the company. Read More

Yung Miami $10 Million Trademark Infringement Lawsuit: Man Who Served Legal Papers Facing Death Threats

The process server who tracked down Yung Miami in Texas to serve her legal papers claimed he received violent threats after the incident went viral. Read More

When is the next total solar eclipse in Ohio after 2024? Here’s how long you’ll have to wait

Experiencing a total solar eclipse here in Ohio truly is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime moment. Read More

Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say

A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse , then shot two drivers on Interstate 10 before being arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Read More

Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban. He says limits should be left to the states

Former President Donald Trump said Monday he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, outlining his position in a video in which he declined to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation. Read More

Akron police release body camera footage of officer shooting teen suspect; also release officer’s personnel file

One week after a 15-year-old was shot by an Akron police officer, the city has released body camera footage of the incident and the officer’s personnel file. Read More

BILLY DEE WILLIAMS Acting is Acting …WEAR BLACKFACE IF YOU WANT TO!!!

Billy Dee Williams made his stance on actors in blackface clear … saying he’s all good with it, ’cause acting is acting — and an actor should be able to do what they want in their craft. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am