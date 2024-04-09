Mother Turns In 2 Sons For Allegedly Shooting At Police

CLOSE

I think we can all agree that the trend these days is our young people are out of control. The part that becomes murky is, what is the solution? Is it the parents fault, does the crimes fall on their shoulders? If you knew your child wasn’t raised to do dirt out in these streets, but they do, what the do anyway, what would you do? Would you, and/or, could you turn your child in?

A Mississippi mother recently said “I don’t play no games’ and turned not 1 but 2 of her sons into authorities for shooting at the police.

According to police during an attempted traffic stop two teens fired shots at an officer, and it was allegedly caught on Ring Door cams. The video was shown on television asking for help in identifying the young men. The mother recognized her two sons ages 17 and 18, then questioned the about it before turning them into police. The mother who didn’t want to be identified say’s that her sons claim to be innocent and she prays that’s the case however, “If you’re going to do the crime, you’re going to do the time – plain and simple.”

The mother hopes is that now that they are in custody if they are in fact innocent, they can clear their names.

Could that have been you?

