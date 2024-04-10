Listen Live
News

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
WMX Presents: Iconic Records: Life After Death Launch Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to multiple sources, DJ Mister Cee, born Calvin LeBrun, has passed away. He was 57.

“We have lost the iconic Mister Cee,” wrote Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg on X, formerly Twitter, confirming his longtime colleague’s untimely death. “I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

The loss is a heavy one for Hip-Hop culture. Born in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, in the late 80’s Mister Cee came to fame as Big Daddy Kane’s DJ, who he met while in high school. As part of the Juice Crew, Cee was there on Kane’s seminal debut album Long Live The Kane, featuring on a song called “Mister Cee’s Master Plan” with his expert cutting and scratching throughout the album.

But perhaps even more notable is that Cee is credited with discovering late, great rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Cee was among the first to co-sign the then local rap phenom before appearing in The Source magazine’s Unsigned Hype section.

Later on in his career, Cee would shine on the radio at New York City Hip-Hop station Hot 97, where he was nicknamed The Finisher, and the party scene. Controversy in Mister Cee’s personal life would ensue after multiple arrests for soliciting trans prostitutes. Although he denied being gay, he did admit to an affinity for seeking oral sex from trans women.

There is no cause of death reported at this time.

Rest in power DJ Mister Cee.

This story is developing. 

 

 

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Super Freak Music Survey
Entertainment

Win FREE Tickets To Super Freak: A Rick James Story!

Entertainment

Akron Police Shoot A 15 Year Old Allegedly Carrying a Replica Gun

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Police Siren
Entertainment

Mother Turns In 2 Sons For Allegedly Shooting At Police

PBS 'American Masters: Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise' Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2017
Entertainment

Prayers: Oscar Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Passed

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close