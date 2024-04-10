Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: OG Thelma Is Not Feelin ‘Good Times’

Published on April 10, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 10, 2024:

‘GOOD TIMES’ STAR Slams Netflix Cartoon …YOU CALL THIS PROGRESSIVE???

BernNadette Stanis is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the new “Good Times” cartoon … and yeah, she isn’t real happy with this one. Read More

Eclipse 2024: Data Shows Sadly Predictable Increase in Google Searches About Eye Damage

Judging by Google Trends data, it appears a number of hopeful total solar eclipse enjoyers went against widely shared vision advice by raw-dogging the event and then immediately regretting and/or questioning their decision to do so. Phrases such as “looked at eclipse,” “hurt eyes,” “looked at sun,” and related variations all showed similarly timed spikes on April 8.  Read More

Mexican TV Station Accidentally Shows Pair of Testicles During Eclipse Broadcast

A local Mexican station RCG Media’s live TV coverage of the solar eclipse began without a hitch. However, when the eclipse entered totality, the broadcast cut to a different shot and all of a sudden a pair of testicles dropped into the frame.  Read More

Rumi Carter Succeeds Older Sister Blue Ivy by Becoming Youngest Female Artist on Hot 100

Rumi Carter, the youngest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made her grand debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.  Read More

Mother & Father Of Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Receive Prison Sentences

On Tuesday (Apr. 9), a historic sentence was handed down to the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley. James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are the first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting. A court sentenced them both to at least 10, but up to 15 years in prison…Read More

Former Yeezy Employee Still Has Daughter In Donda Academy’s Choir Despite Claiming Kanye West Threatened To ‘Lock Kids In Cages’

The former Yeezy employee who recently filed a lawsuit against Kanye West still has his daughter in the Donda choir, according to a new report by @pagesix. As we previously reported Trevor Phillips claimed that the rapper wanted to establish a jail at his school to confine students, threatened physical violence against him, and displayed discriminatory behavior toward Black employees.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

