LHHATL Sierra Gates Hospitalized And Learning How To Walk Again After Leg Tattoo

Published on April 15, 2024

"Ferrari Karlie" Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

People back in the day used to worried about getting tattoos.  They used to question how safe and/or sanitary they were.  The new school however calls getting tattoos therapy and don’t worry about them at all.  Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reality star Sierra Gates posted a video testimony that the new school might want to incorporate the old school concerns following being hospitalized as an alleged result of having a leg tattoo.

LHHATL star Sierra Gates shared that after getting her recent leg tattoo, she has been hospitalized and has to learn to walk again. She shared that after using numbing cream she was able to sit through getting the tattoo. However, once it wore off things became too much.

Let’s keep Sierra Gates uplifted in our prayers.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

