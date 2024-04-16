Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: FBI Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Published on April 16, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 16, 2024:

FBI Initiates Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The FBI has initiated a criminal investigation following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.  Read More

Gunna Says Young Thug Relationship Is ‘Love Always,’ Addresses Rappers Accusing Him of Snitching

In his first interview since being released from jail, Gunna opens up about his relationship with Young Thug and the “snitching” allegations.  Read More

Indiana State Releases Statement After Student Makes Racist Comments About Beyonce

A student at Indiana State University is receiving tons of backlash for recording a racist video on TikTok which was seemingly in response to Beyonce’s latest album ‘Cowboys Carter.’  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

