The Bijou Star Files: FBI Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 16, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
FBI Initiates Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The FBI has initiated a criminal investigation following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. Read More
Gunna Says Young Thug Relationship Is ‘Love Always,’ Addresses Rappers Accusing Him of Snitching
In his first interview since being released from jail, Gunna opens up about his relationship with Young Thug and the “snitching” allegations. Read More
Indiana State Releases Statement After Student Makes Racist Comments About Beyonce
A student at Indiana State University is receiving tons of backlash for recording a racist video on TikTok which was seemingly in response to Beyonce’s latest album ‘Cowboys Carter.’ Read More
