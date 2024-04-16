Entertainment

TX Mom Went On A Cruise, Left 6 and 8 Yr Old Home Alone

Published on April 16, 2024

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

The world was shocked when a 32-year-old Cleveland mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 16-month-old daughter by leaving her alone in a Pack ‘n Play pen while she went on a 10-day vacation last summer was sentenced to life in prison.   As horrible as it was, and how people thought to themselves who does that?  Evidently a Texas mother thought it was a good idea too.  It’s being reported that a Texas mother left her 6 and 8 year old home alone while she went on a cruise for almost a week.

Neighbors in Texas called police on April 9th when they said they witnessed mother leave with luggage on the 4th and never return.  The police went to the home and found a 6 and 8 year old that said their mom went on a cruise and they didn’t know when she would be returning.  The kicker is the mother left cameras in the house so she could watch and communicate with them.

According to the mother she paid her cousins to keep them but they didn’t.

The mother was arrested on Thursday, April 11 and charged with abandoment. She appeared in court where she received a $25,000 bond.

Praise God the children are okay.

