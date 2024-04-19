The Bijou Star Files: Brian McKnight Calls His Kids ‘Product Of Sin’

CLOSE

Brian McKnight Slammed For Calling His Biological Children A ‘Product Of Sin’

Singer Brian McKnight is still at odds with his biological children. Read More

Kid Cudi Reveals He’s Engaged (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for Kid Cudi, who recently revealed that he is engaged. Read More

Homeless Man Reunites With His Family After TikTok Video Goes Viral

A man has been reunited with his family in Mexico after 13 years of separation. Read More

Latto, Usher, and a Very Bored Kevin Hart Went to the Club and People Have Jokes

Kevin Hart couldn’t help but look like he was ready to go home during a recent visit to a club with Latto and Usher. Read More

Kyrie Irving Responds to Question About Not Making Team USA’s Roster

In a recent interview with the press, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving was asked about not making the Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Read More

Jason Kelce Recalls Losing Super Bowl Ring in Pool of Skyline Chili

Jason Kelce lost an expensive piece of jewelry. Read More

Birdman Says He Owns All of His Music: ‘I Never Allowed None of the Labels to Own Anything’

In an interview with Jackass star Steve-O on his Wilde Ride! podcast, Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman said that he owns “100 percent” of his music. Read More

50 Cent Launches G-Unit Studios in Louisiana: ‘I’m Ready to Work’

50 Cent will surely make Shreveport, Louisiana a media enclave with the unveiling of G-Unit Studios. Read More

People Joke About Men Becoming Basketball Husbands When WNBA Players Start Making More Money

After an explosive ending to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament season, all eyes are on its players. Read More

NE-YO LET POLYGAMISTS DO WHAT THEY WANT …But, No Marriage For Me

Ne-Yo wants the government to stay out of his love life … saying he thinks polygamists should be allowed to marry multiple people — while holding hands with his two partners! Read More

MISSOURI TEEN KAYLEE GAIN PARENTS SAY SHE’S WALKING AGAIN …H.S. Brawl Put Her In Coma

Kaylee Gain is making strides in her recovery — walking around less than two months after a brutal brawl landed her in a coma — but, she’s still got a ways to go, according to her folks. Read More

DIDDY’S EX DAPHNE JOY POSES IN SEXY OUTFIT FOR PHOTO SHOOT …Amid Federal Investigation

Diddy‘s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, is leaning into the spotlight after she was named as an alleged “sex worker” in a lawsuit and amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking claims. Read More

Mother Alleges Daycare Employee Engaged in Inappropriate Behavior With 10-Year-Old Son [Video]

A daycare employee is now out of a job due to a mother alleging that the worker engaged in inappropriate behavior with her 10-year-old son. Read More

Irv Gotti Trending On Social Media Following Nelly And Ashanti’s Engagement and Pregnancy Announcement

Irv Gotti is trending on X following the exciting announcement from Nelly and Ashantiabout their engagement and pregnancy. Read More

Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Sentenced To 2 Years Probation After 2022 Arrest For Allegedly Slapping A Police Officer

Laurence Fishburne’s daughter Montana Fishburne has been sentenced after she was arrested and charged in 2022 for battery on a police officer in Florida. Read More

Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Wants ‘RHOA’ Producers To Submit Unreleased Footage As Evidence In Ongoing Divorce Battle

Businessman turned reality star Simon Guobadia has taken legal action against The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Read More

