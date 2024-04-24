The Bijou Star Files: Biden Bans TikTok, Now Off To Morehouse

CLOSE

Biden just signed a potential TikTok ban into law. Here’s what happens next

President Joe Biden signed a bill Wednesday that could lead to a nationwide TikTok ban, escalating a massive threat to the company’s US operations. Read More

President Joe Biden Is Headed To Morehouse To Deliver Commencement Speech & People Are Sharing Their Thoughts

This week, it was announced that President Joe Biden would be giving a speech during Morehouse College commencement and some people are expressing their disappointment in the decision. Read Now

TikToker Snags Shake Shack Sponsorship After Chick-Fil-A Bans Her From Making Viral Reviews About Her Employee Meals

When one door closes, another one opens, and that’s exactly what happened to a popular TikTok influencer. Read Now

St. Louis Man Charged After Allegedly Fracturing Skull Of 15-Year-Old McDonald’s Employee

A 15-year-old McDonald’s worker had to undergo surgery after a brutal on-the-job attack. St. Louis police arrested and charged 25-year-old Johnny Ricks after he bashed Ariyah Lynch‘s skull on April 7. Read Now

Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Harassment By Former Photographer Who Alleges He Was Forced To Watch Her Being Intimate

Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for harassment and other “abusive” working conditions by her former photographer, Emilio Garcia. Read Now

Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Slams Harassment Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion’s team is shutting down allegations that she harassed her former cameraman and ran a hostile work environment. Read Now

Saweetie Exposes DM From Quavo In Response To Him Naming Her In His New Diss Track

Chris Brown and Quavo have had Saweetie trending for over 72 hours! Minutes after midnight on Tuesday (April 23), the Icy Girl seemingly responded for a second time to their allegations about her.end in Read Now

KIM KARDASHIAN LOTS OF WEIRD RUMORS ABOUT HER ARE TRUE!!!

Kim Kardashian confirmed that a lot of strange rumors about her are true — including a ton of quirks and habits that she was happy to cop to … and honestly, it’s pretty relatable. Read Now

LARRY NASSAR U.S. GOV AGREES TO PAY VICTIMS $138M… Over Botched FBI Investigation

Victims of disgraced former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar will receive a massive $138.7 million payout from the U.S. Department of Justice. Read Now

MARC LAMONT HILLD EFENDS COLUMBIA U. PROTESTERS …Antisemitism ‘Not Norm’

Professor and activist Marc Lamont Hill is weighing in on the pro-Palestine protests on the Columbia campus, saying recent antisemitic acts are the work of a few bad apples, and not the majority of students. Read Now

KANYE WEST PLANS TO LAUNCH ‘YEEZY PORN’ …Could Be Coming Soon!!!

Kanye West has his sights set on a new business venture, and it’s all about people having sex on camera — the guy’s looking to professionally dive into porn at long last … Read Now

ALEC BALDWIN AGITATOR HASN’T PRESSED CHARGES (YET) …But Is Consulting Lawyers

The anti-Israel protestor who clashed with Alec Baldwin hasn’t filed a police report, but there still may be some legal action on the horizon over the phone smack … Read Now

MIKE TYSON PUMMELS TRAINER… Violent Workout Caught On Video

Mike Tyson might be a few decades past his prime, but he’s still clearly a menace in the ring — showing Monday night his fists have plenty of violence left in them. Read Now

Apple Watch Saves Wife Buried Alive by Husband: Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder

A man from Lacey, Washington, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder. His wife said during the sentencing that he tried to take her life after a dispute over divorce and finances in October 2022. Read Now

Monica Opens Up About Her New Relationship With Anthony Wilson: ‘I’m Enjoying Being Really Loved’

Monica recently opened up about her love life in a new interview for Hello Beautiful’s cover story for Mother’s Day. Read Now

Chicago Tenant Convicted of Killing, Dismembering Landlord After Getting Served Eviction Notice

A Chicago tenant has been convicted of first-degree murder for the death of her landlord, who she killed and dismembered after getting served an eviction notice in 2022. Read Now

Caitlin Clark’s Nike Deal Reportedly Worth Up to $28 Million

Rumors began to circulate last week that Caitlin Clark , the top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, was close to signing a landmark eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike . Read Now

Robert Kraft and Other Billionaires Suspend Donations to Columbia University Over Antisemitism Concerns

Columbia University has recently faced a significant backlash from several high-profile donors over its handling of campus tensions related to pro-Palestinian protests, which some perceive as antisemitic. Read Now

Video Shows Alleged Beating of School Bus Driver by Mom Accusing Her of ‘Talking S–t’ About Daughter

“Hey, I heard you were talking s–t to my daughter,” says the irate mom — before throwing punches and attempting to pull the driver off the bus by her hair. Read Now

Adrienne Bailon Reveals She Spent ‘Easily Over A Million’ Dollars During IVF Journey Before Welcoming Son, Ever: ‘Pretty Tough 6 Years’

Adrienne Bailon is revealing just how badly she wanted to be a mom. Read Now

Gayle King Seemingly Ignores Stephen Jackson After He Blasts Her ‘Super Trash’ Interview w/ South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson let his feelings be known toward “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King this past weekend. Read Now

Tennessee House passes bill letting teachers with carry permits to bring handguns to school, sending it to the governor

While the House version of the bill stalled in 2023, it was revived and passed in the Senate. It then passed the House on Tuesday. Read Now

