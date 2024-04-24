Entertainment

Was Alec Baldwin Wrong, Should Crackhead Barney Be Suing?

Published on April 24, 2024

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Actor Alec Baldwin has been having a tough go at it the past couple years following the tragic shooting death on the set of the movie ‘Rust’, now it seems he has gotten hemmed up by a protester that ended with a little bit of a scuttle butt.  Allegedly the protester that goes by Crackhead Barney is thinking about lawyering-up, but the question is Alec Baldwin wrong for doing what he did?

While Alec Baldwin was at a New York coffee shop, Crackhead Barney with her video rolling wanted Alec Baldwin to say:

“Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time?”

After making the request multiple times with no result Crackhead Barney decided to poke the bear and say to Alec Baldwin:

“Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,”

Following Crackhead Barney staying the course of trying to get him to say ‘free Palestine’, Alec somehow ended up locking her outside the coffee shop.  She then stalked about outside talking to herself about how Baldwin had “assaulted me, I should press charges,”

The question is who should be pressing charges?

Take a look below and give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

