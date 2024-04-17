The call for ceasefire in the protests to Free Palestine has brought a lot to light in terms of morality within our nation, particularly where it matters from those in politics.
Thankfully, it looks like the kids will be alright based on the solidarity her alma mater at Columbia University recently showed in response to the global outcry. See below:
Sadly, that brings us back to the political side of things and our old, old friend Tom Cotton. He’s back to his wild remarks again, this time suggesting literal violence against protesters in order to “put an end to this nonsense” as he put it. We’ll let Amanda and Supreme break it down below.
Stay informed below here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post U. S. Senator Incites Violence Against Protestors | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
