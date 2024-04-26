Entertainment

Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Abuse, Jeezy Say’s No Ma’am and I Got Receipts

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Derek White / Getty

The Jeannie Mai, Jeezy divorce is getting nastier by the day.  Now Jeanie Mai has accused Jeezy of abuse in court, and Jeezy is real quick to respond with a no ma’am that is not true and I receipts

According to Jeezy he agreed to move to the basement while they are going through [mind you their basement is probably more like you and I’s house].  But allegedly that arrangement went south when Jeannie Mai packed up her things and little Monaco and moved out.

Related Stories

They have been going back and forth about custody for Monaco then last we heard Jeezy he wants joint custody. According to the court documents he’s only seen his daughter 8 times this year. The rapper says Jeannie attempted to establish a visitation agreement, but Jeannie hasn’t held up her end and currently hasn’t shared her legal address with the rapper.

Now this:

Court documents obtained by The Shade Room detailed a history of domestic violence and child neglect allegedly at the hands of Jeezy. The documents described between three to four incidents of physical abuse against Jeannie.  According to Jeannie Mai Jeezy was verbally and physically abusive to her on multiple occasions.  (See below)

Jeezy has wasted no time responding to the abuse allegations with a statement and receipts, according to Jeezy, Jeannie’s claims of physical abuse are allegedly from a golfing incident where they both were injured, not just her.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Inquiring minds really want to know WTH happened to this marriage.  Let’s pray family.

See each sides claims below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Shyne Say’s He Was Diddy’s Fall Guy, Victim Willing To Have Surgery To Prove It

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Frozen Lake Erie and Cleveland Skyline
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: North Coast Harbor Ice Fest Gets New Date

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

Entertainment

Bodycam Shows Canton Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before He Dies During Arrest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

Close