Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Abuse, Jeezy Say’s No Ma’am and I Got Receipts

The Jeannie Mai, Jeezy divorce is getting nastier by the day. Now Jeanie Mai has accused Jeezy of abuse in court, and Jeezy is real quick to respond with a no ma’am that is not true and I receipts

According to Jeezy he agreed to move to the basement while they are going through [mind you their basement is probably more like you and I’s house]. But allegedly that arrangement went south when Jeannie Mai packed up her things and little Monaco and moved out.

They have been going back and forth about custody for Monaco then last we heard Jeezy he wants joint custody. According to the court documents he’s only seen his daughter 8 times this year. The rapper says Jeannie attempted to establish a visitation agreement, but Jeannie hasn’t held up her end and currently hasn’t shared her legal address with the rapper.

Now this:

Court documents obtained by The Shade Room detailed a history of domestic violence and child neglect allegedly at the hands of Jeezy. The documents described between three to four incidents of physical abuse against Jeannie. According to Jeannie Mai Jeezy was verbally and physically abusive to her on multiple occasions. (See below)

Jeezy has wasted no time responding to the abuse allegations with a statement and receipts, according to Jeezy, Jeannie’s claims of physical abuse are allegedly from a golfing incident where they both were injured, not just her.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Inquiring minds really want to know WTH happened to this marriage. Let’s pray family.

See each sides claims below