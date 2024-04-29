Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

CLOSE

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re likely aware of the student-led protests in support of Gaza that have erupted on college campuses across America. Well, Monday marked the fifth day of the pro-Palestine protest and encampment at Northwestern University which has now attracted pro-Israel counterprotesters, according to WGN 9.

So, far, there has been some tension between the two groups reported, but nothing that amounted to violence or anything else particularly concerning. There is, however, a video that has been floating around social media that appears to show a true-to-form Karen at Northwestern on the phone with 911 describing a dangerous scene on campus where protesters are “surrounding” her, which might have been frightening, if not for the demonstrable fact that nothing of the sort was going on around her.

Described as a “Jewish woman” on X, Campus Karen is seen in the video walking her dog and moving about freely while on the phone, presumably, with 911 dispatch. The woman has a look of mild distress on her face and she’s muttering something about being in danger while the few students who can be seen in her presence shout for the 911 dispatcher to hear, “This person is not in harm’s way,” that she’s “free to leave,” and that “nobody is going to attack them.”

Suddenly, the woman can be heard saying clearly, “They’re surrounding me,” and “won’t let me move,” which is a wild thing to say considering she must have seen the camera pointing right at her that would show nothing and no one was stopping her from taking her dog and moving right along.

This is why so many people, especially Black people, want to see Karens get prosecuted for lying to 911 about what’s going on around them. This is what defenders of Amy “Central Park Karen” Cooper (I’m looking at you, Candace Owens) didn’t get about why people feel she should have gotten locked up. Cooper was on camera threatening to tell the police “there’s an African American man threatening my life” with a clear emphasis on “African American” when it was clear Christian Cooper was not threatening her or posing any danger to her at all. Amy was on the phone with 911 sounding like a damsel in clear and present danger while, like the Karen at Northwestern, a camera showed her unconfined and unencumbered from walking away.

Just sayin’—how is that not akin to filing a false police report?

