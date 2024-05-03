Listen Live
Music

Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
gospel songs this week may 3 - Wande x Lecrae

Source: Darius Dees / Wande

New gospel songs this week (May 3) are an exciting bunch of soulful and energetic tracks.

Wande teamed up with her Reach Records family, Lecrae, for a combat record called “Send That.” Hear how they’re using God’s armor to fight against the enemy:

 

In preparation for their new album, The Mav Way: Reimagined, Maverick City Music released three songs in which the music videos for each premieres at 3 p.m. ET today. One of the songs features Annatoria for an afrobeats remake of “In The Room”, which originally featured Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

 

Adding to Mav’s combo of releases today, the powerhouse group known for their collective collaborations dropped “You Are Mighty” featuring Nick Day and Odell Bunton Jr.

 

Whereas three time’s a charm, Maverick City Music also released a reimagined version of “God Problems” that features Christian rapper Miles Minnick.

 

Since we’re talking about collectives, we’d be remiss to not mention Tauren Wells‘ collaboration with Lakewood Music. Their new worship song “Outnumbered” was recorded live at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

 

Limoblaze and KB add to the vibes with an upbeat track called “One Day.”

 

Gospel artist Sherwyn Gardener salutes moms across the globe for their prayers in his new song, “Mama” — right on time for Mother’s Day next week!

 

And Phil Thompson sums up this week’s list with a good message to remember: “You Won’t Ever Let Me Down.”

 

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

﻿﻿

Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft 31 items
Sports

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

Politics

Lara Trump Says RNC Poll Watchers Will ‘Physically Handle The Ballots,’ Which They Are Not Allowed To Do

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close